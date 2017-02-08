Kathryn Gartner

Kathryn Ann Gartner, 86, of Peoria, formerly of Hillsboro, Passed away at 2:03 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Born March 29, 1930, in Decatur to the late Haldane and Agnes Bean, she married Hugo Adolph Gartner April 19, 1962, in Urbana.

