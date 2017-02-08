Kathryn Gartner
Kathryn Ann Gartner, 86, of Peoria, formerly of Hillsboro, Passed away at 2:03 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Born March 29, 1930, in Decatur to the late Haldane and Agnes Bean, she married Hugo Adolph Gartner April 19, 1962, in Urbana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bureau County Republican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Feb 3
|Friday
|224
|Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|kenconk
|7
|Local Celeb. Jim Conover made a movie near Pekin (Jan '09)
|Jan 28
|kenconk
|33
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Jan 18
|Duveslone
|73
|Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
|Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets
|Jan '17
|Woopwoop
|1
|Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck
|Jan '17
|concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC