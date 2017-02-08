Judge keeps records sealed in Aaron S...

Judge keeps records sealed in Aaron Schock corruption case

PEORIA - In a two-paragraph order, a federal judge on Tuesday denied a request to unseal documents that were hidden from public view in the federal corruption case of former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock. U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce said he agreed with Schock's attorneys as well as federal prosecutors that reporters from the news website Politico did "not have standing to request that documents filed under seal be unsealed."

