In the Classroom - Illinois Central College

The following local students made the president's list for the fall semester at Illinois Central College in East Peoria: Elizabeth Kline, of Dana; Emma Fortner, Alisha Krugman and Claire Weers, of Minonk; Spencer Stasik, of Peru; Xavier Gingerevans, of Serena; Ryan O'Rourke, of Streator; and Christopher Kittilson, of Utica.

