I3 Broadband closes deal to run UC2B fiber-optic network
St. Louis-based i3 Broadband has acquired iTV-3 and will operate the Urbana-Champaign Big Broadband fiber-optic network. A subsidiary of CountryWide Broadband, i3 said it plans to aggressively expand the system so it can provide its services throughout the greater Champaign-Urbana area.
