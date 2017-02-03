Expansion to Downing Home for Veteran...

Expansion to Downing Home for Veterans moves forward

1 hr ago Read more: PeoriaTimes-Observer

Members of the city's Planning and Zoning commission last week unanimously approved a proposal to expand the Gen. Wayne A. Downing Home for Veterans onto two additional vacant lots adjacent to the property at 403 S. Olive St. Members of the City Council will weigh in later this month.

Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.

