Ex-teacher in Peoria convicted in sexual assault of student
Court records say Dixon, then a first-year seventh-grade teacher at Trewyn School, had sex with a 15-year-old student at her house Jan. 9, 2016. The boy's mother discovered text messages between the two on her phone, which the mother had allowed her son to use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Thu
|Rob from the Sout...
|225
|Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|kenconk
|7
|Local Celeb. Jim Conover made a movie near Pekin (Jan '09)
|Jan 28
|kenconk
|33
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Jan 18
|Duveslone
|73
|Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
|Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets
|Jan '17
|Woopwoop
|1
|Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck
|Jan '17
|concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC