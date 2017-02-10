Ex-teacher in Peoria convicted in sex...

Ex-teacher in Peoria convicted in sexual assault of student

Court records say Dixon, then a first-year seventh-grade teacher at Trewyn School, had sex with a 15-year-old student at her house Jan. 9, 2016. The boy's mother discovered text messages between the two on her phone, which the mother had allowed her son to use.

