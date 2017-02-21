Doug Stewart to retire from PNC Bank after 40-year career
When Doug Stewart retires from his position as regional president of PNC Bank in Peoria this summer, the impact will be felt far beyond the banking community he's been a part of for more than 40 years. The current chairman of Bradley University's board of trustees as well as a board member at Illinois Central College, Stewart's list of community involvements include the Bielfeldt Foundation, OSF Healthcare System, the Peoria Riverfront Museum and the CEO Council.
