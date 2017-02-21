Doug Stewart to retire from PNC Bank ...

Doug Stewart to retire from PNC Bank after 40-year career

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: PeoriaTimes-Observer

When Doug Stewart retires from his position as regional president of PNC Bank in Peoria this summer, the impact will be felt far beyond the banking community he's been a part of for more than 40 years. The current chairman of Bradley University's board of trustees as well as a board member at Illinois Central College, Stewart's list of community involvements include the Bielfeldt Foundation, OSF Healthcare System, the Peoria Riverfront Museum and the CEO Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 20 hr Mike L 229
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Feb 16 Zombie_orgy 74
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Feb 11 Canterbury 5
News Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06) Jan 28 kenconk 7
Local Celeb. Jim Conover made a movie near Pekin (Jan '09) Jan 28 kenconk 33
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Jan '17 The Anti-Flower C... 1
Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets Jan '17 Woopwoop 1
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,644 • Total comments across all topics: 279,106,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC