CU artist Katherine Liontas-Warren featured in two exhibits
Katherine Liontas-Warren, a faculty member at Cameron University, will have art displayed in two upcoming exhibitions - the 36th Bradley International Print and Drawing Exhibition and the Mark-Makers Art Exhibit. "Migrant Black Bird" was one of 130 chosen from almost 800 submitted works.
