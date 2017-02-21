CU artist Katherine Liontas-Warren fe...

CU artist Katherine Liontas-Warren featured in two exhibits

Wednesday

Katherine Liontas-Warren, a faculty member at Cameron University, will have art displayed in two upcoming exhibitions - the 36th Bradley International Print and Drawing Exhibition and the Mark-Makers Art Exhibit. "Migrant Black Bird" was one of 130 chosen from almost 800 submitted works.

Peoria, IL

