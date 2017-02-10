County Board approves agreement with ...

County Board approves agreement with Peoria County for juvenile detention

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Y 103

February 10 - Macon County will continue to send juvenile delinquents to Peoria County after approval of a five-bed agreement from the Macon County Board. The County Board Thursday evening approved an agreement to continue housing juveniles in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Y 103.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) 19 hr Canterbury 5
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Feb 9 Rob from the Sout... 225
News Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06) Jan 28 kenconk 7
Local Celeb. Jim Conover made a movie near Pekin (Jan '09) Jan 28 kenconk 33
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Jan 18 Duveslone 73
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Jan '17 The Anti-Flower C... 1
Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets Jan '17 Woopwoop 1
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,794,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC