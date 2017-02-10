County Board approves agreement with Peoria County for juvenile detention
February 10 - Macon County will continue to send juvenile delinquents to Peoria County after approval of a five-bed agreement from the Macon County Board. The County Board Thursday evening approved an agreement to continue housing juveniles in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.
