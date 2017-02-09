County bee returns Saturday to Ottawa
Thirty-five school district winners, including last year's champion Shelby Dovin of Grand Ridge, will compete Saturday in the 57th annual county spelling bee. The La Salle, Marshall, Putnam County Spelling Bee is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at the Ottawa Township High School Auditorium, 211 E. Main St. Contestants should arrive no later than 8:30 a.m. for instructions and seating assignments.
