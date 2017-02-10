Car, semi have head-on collision near...

Car, semi have head-on collision near I-74 / I-474 interchange

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: PeoriaTimes-Observer

PEORIA - A car and a semi struck each other in a head-on collision just west of the interchange of Interstate 74 and Interstate 474 in Northwest Peoria. It was not immediately clear what the injuries were in the incident, to which state police and Dunlap Fire Department emergency crews were responding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Thu Rob from the Sout... 225
News Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06) Jan 28 kenconk 7
Local Celeb. Jim Conover made a movie near Pekin (Jan '09) Jan 28 kenconk 33
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Jan 18 Duveslone 73
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Jan '17 The Anti-Flower C... 1
Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets Jan '17 Woopwoop 1
Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck Jan '17 concerned 1
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC