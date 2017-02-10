Car, semi have head-on collision near I-74 / I-474 interchange
PEORIA - A car and a semi struck each other in a head-on collision just west of the interchange of Interstate 74 and Interstate 474 in Northwest Peoria. It was not immediately clear what the injuries were in the incident, to which state police and Dunlap Fire Department emergency crews were responding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Thu
|Rob from the Sout...
|225
|Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|kenconk
|7
|Local Celeb. Jim Conover made a movie near Pekin (Jan '09)
|Jan 28
|kenconk
|33
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Jan 18
|Duveslone
|73
|Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
|Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets
|Jan '17
|Woopwoop
|1
|Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck
|Jan '17
|concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC