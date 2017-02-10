Bradley University to build $86M business, engineering site
Bradley University in central Illinois is moving forward with plans to build a new, $86 million business and engineering complex. The Peoria Journal-Star reports faculty and staff will begin moving out of an existing building after spring graduation to make way for the new complex.
