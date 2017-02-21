ACLU calls out clinic for limited con...

ACLU calls out clinic for limited contraceptive procedures

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

The American Civil Liberties Union is challenging a federally funded Peoria-area medical clinic for its ties to a Catholic health care system that limits access to birth control. The lease agreements between OSF Saint Francis Medical Center Heartland Health Services for two of its four clinics require Heartland staff to comply with ethical and religious directives for Catholic Healthcare Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 10 hr Tommy D 228
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Feb 16 Zombie_orgy 74
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Feb 11 Canterbury 5
News Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06) Jan 28 kenconk 7
Local Celeb. Jim Conover made a movie near Pekin (Jan '09) Jan 28 kenconk 33
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Jan '17 The Anti-Flower C... 1
Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets Jan '17 Woopwoop 1
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,306 • Total comments across all topics: 279,079,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC