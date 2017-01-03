Vallejo kidnap victim blasts Facebook...

Vallejo kidnap victim blasts Facebook attacker

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Daily Democrat

She was kidnapped, beaten, stuffed in the trunk of a car and called a liar by police before she was vindicated. On New Year's Eve, Huskins, 31, received the following Facebook message : “Are you that horrible lying woman who faked her own kidnapping??? Oh wow you are such a horrible person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) 22 hr David B 73
Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets Thu Woopwoop 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Thu Jimmy Freeze 214
Trisha Gorrell Jan 2 Carma 1
Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck Jan 2 concerned 1
BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG panorama per H.W.Knight, P... (Jul '13) Dec 29 Gene Meier 2
Campaign Signs at Polling Place, a Church??? Dec 21 YYY 4
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,946 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,649

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC