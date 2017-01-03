Upcoming classes teaches ins and outs...

Upcoming classes teaches ins and outs of beekeeping

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Legal Record

Heart of Illinois Beekeepers Association President Mark Kilty caught this swarm of bees on a fence last spring. In addition to offering a beginning beekeeper's class on Jan. 28, HIBA mentors new members and offers bee removal when contacted by the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Mon Bobby 215
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Jan 6 The Anti-Flower C... 1
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Jan 5 David B 73
Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets Jan 5 Woopwoop 1
Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck Jan 2 concerned 1
BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG panorama per H.W.Knight, P... (Jul '13) Dec 29 Gene Meier 2
Campaign Signs at Polling Place, a Church??? Dec 21 YYY 4
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,843 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,974

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC