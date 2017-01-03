Tazewell County heroin deaths rise, y...

Tazewell County heroin deaths rise, yet lives are saved Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: PeoriaTimes-Observer

The city's police department and its officers saved two people from drug overdose deaths in recent months and conceivably more through the department's Heroin Initiative, a one-of-a-kind drug fighting program. "There's no doubt the two were at death's door" before officers short-circuited the opiate drugs they'd taken with naloxone they now carry as part of the Initiative, said Police Chief John Dossey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping 2 hr The Anti-Flower C... 1
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Thu David B 73
Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets Thu Woopwoop 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Thu Jimmy Freeze 214
Trisha Gorrell Jan 2 Carma 1
Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck Jan 2 concerned 1
BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG panorama per H.W.Knight, P... (Jul '13) Dec 29 Gene Meier 2
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,605 • Total comments across all topics: 277,675,171

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC