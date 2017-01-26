Standing in solidarity
Last Saturday, two Webster City women and their adult daughters were among the estimated half-million people who traveled to Washington, D.C. to be part of the Women's March. Lisa Schaa and Sara Trueblood were joined the thousands of people who marched in support human rights issues that they feel are threatened by proposed policy changes from the new administration and Legislature.
