Rev. Ambrose Hessling, O.S.B., monk and priest of St. Bede Abbey in Peru, died Saturday evening, Dec. 31, 2016. He was 85. He was born Jan. 2, 1931, the son of Edmund and Clara Hessling, in Peoria, where he attended St. Joseph's School and Spalding Institute.

