Prairie Grove Consolidated School District 46 hires superintendent
John Bute will hold the position that Dan Bertrand has been filling part time since former Superintendent Phil Bender retired in December, according to a news release from the district. Bute, 48, said that after working as the superintendent at Central School District 104 in O'Fallon since 2012, he and his family were looking for something closer to the Chicago area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|kenconk
|7
|Local Celeb. Jim Conover made a movie near Pekin (Jan '09)
|Jan 28
|kenconk
|33
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jan 24
|Rudy
|219
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Jan 18
|Duveslone
|73
|Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
|Jan 6
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
|Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets
|Jan 5
|Woopwoop
|1
|Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck
|Jan 2
|concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC