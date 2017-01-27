Prairie Grove Consolidated School Dis...

Prairie Grove Consolidated School District 46 hires superintendent

16 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Herald

John Bute will hold the position that Dan Bertrand has been filling part time since former Superintendent Phil Bender retired in December, according to a news release from the district. Bute, 48, said that after working as the superintendent at Central School District 104 in O'Fallon since 2012, he and his family were looking for something closer to the Chicago area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.

