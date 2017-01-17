Police search for suspects in Peoria bank robberies
Police responded around 4:05 p.m. Jan. 11 to a report at Commerce Bank, 2609 N. Knoxville Ave., where two armed men entered the bank, then fled in a white four-door vehicle after the robbery. Shortly after, at 5:24 p.m., Redbrand Credit Union, 7730 N. Grand Prairie Drive, was held up by a man armed with a gun.
