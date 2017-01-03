Pet cancer clinic offers treatment options

With the establishment of the first pet cancer clinic in the city, the Peoria Area Veterinary Group brought to town this year not only a new service, but also convenience and practicality to pet lovers. The Peoria Area Veterinary Cancer Clinic opened in Peoria, Ill., in April, and both of the doctors balance their time between their regular jobs of general practices and the cancer clinic on West Towline Road.

