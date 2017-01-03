Peoria man charged in kidnappings now...

Peoria man charged in kidnappings now faces murder charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

A Peoria man accused of kidnapping two people from their home now faces murder charges stemming from the death of one of his alleged victims. The Pantagraph reports 28-year-old Danny Smith Jr. faces five counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated kidnapping and other felony counts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) 22 hr David B 73
Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets Thu Woopwoop 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Thu Jimmy Freeze 214
Trisha Gorrell Jan 2 Carma 1
Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck Jan 2 concerned 1
BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG panorama per H.W.Knight, P... (Jul '13) Dec 29 Gene Meier 2
Campaign Signs at Polling Place, a Church??? Dec 21 YYY 4
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,946 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,659

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC