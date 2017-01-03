Peoria man charged in kidnappings now faces murder charges
A Peoria man accused of kidnapping two people from their home now faces murder charges stemming from the death of one of his alleged victims. The Pantagraph reports 28-year-old Danny Smith Jr. faces five counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated kidnapping and other felony counts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|22 hr
|David B
|73
|Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets
|Thu
|Woopwoop
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Thu
|Jimmy Freeze
|214
|Trisha Gorrell
|Jan 2
|Carma
|1
|Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck
|Jan 2
|concerned
|1
|BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG panorama per H.W.Knight, P... (Jul '13)
|Dec 29
|Gene Meier
|2
|Campaign Signs at Polling Place, a Church???
|Dec 21
|YYY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC