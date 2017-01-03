Peoria man charged in kidnappings now...

Peoria man charged in kidnappings now faces murder charges

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Daily Herald

A Peoria man accused of kidnapping two people from their home now faces murder charges stemming from the death of one of his alleged victims. The Pantagraph reports 28-year-old Danny Smith Jr. faces five counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated kidnapping and other felony counts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Fri The Anti-Flower C... 1
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Jan 5 David B 73
Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets Jan 5 Woopwoop 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Jan 5 Jimmy Freeze 214
Trisha Gorrell Jan 2 Carma 1
Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck Jan 2 concerned 1
BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG panorama per H.W.Knight, P... (Jul '13) Dec 29 Gene Meier 2
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,231 • Total comments across all topics: 277,741,220

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC