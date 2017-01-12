Peoria community comes together to ra...

Peoria community comes together to raise awareness about homelessness

About 50 people from all ages spent Friday night in a cardboard box outside the Civic Center to raise awareness of the plight of homelessness in the community. Gimme Shelter also is a fundraiser for South Side Office of Concern, an organization focused on getting people off the streets, putting them into permanent homes, and offering whatever services they need to make sure they stay there.

