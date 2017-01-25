Peoria church's roots stretch before ...

Peoria church's roots stretch before statehood

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Arizona Republic

The First Presbyterian Church of Peoria, the oldest continuously serving Presbyterian Church in Arizona, celebrates its 125th Anniversary this April. Peoria church's roots stretch before statehood The First Presbyterian Church of Peoria, the oldest continuously serving Presbyterian Church in Arizona, celebrates its 125th Anniversary this April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Jan 24 Rudy 219
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Jan 18 Duveslone 73
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Jan 6 The Anti-Flower C... 1
Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets Jan 5 Woopwoop 1
Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck Jan 2 concerned 1
BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG panorama per H.W.Knight, P... (Jul '13) Dec 29 Gene Meier 2
Campaign Signs at Polling Place, a Church??? Dec '16 YYY 4
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC