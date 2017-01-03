Peoria addiction treatment program aims to change community
The Peoria Teen Challenge Men's Division is a faith-based 14-month residential addiction treatment program for men 18 and older. Since the opening in October of 2000, more than 1,200 men have walked through the doors at the building at 311 S. Olive St., searching for the opportunity of a life free from the burden of addiction.
