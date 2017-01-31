Pentagon identifies Navy SEAL killed in Yemen
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday identified the Navy SEAL killed over the weekend in Yemen as Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens. The Pentagon said Owens, 36, was from Peoria, Illinois, and died Saturday in Yemen "of wounds sustained in a raid against al Qaeda."
