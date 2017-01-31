Patton Oswalt unleashes epic Twitter storm on man who trolled him about his dead wife
A real estate agent in Peoria, Ill., did that on Monday night and ran smack into Patton Oswalt's Twitter buzzsaw - for which Oswalt seemed to apologize for on Tuesday. The row apparently began after Oswalt, not a fan of the current president, mocked Donald Trump's firing of acting attorney general Sally Yates on Monday.
