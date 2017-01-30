Owner shoots burglar in Bureau County bar
Officials say a burglar was shot when he broke into a tavern early Saturday morning, January 28, 2017. The incident happened at the Junction tavern located at 901 West IL Highway 29, around 5:24 a.m. According to the Bureau County Sheriff's Office, the owner, Chales W. Casford, was in his living area, which is attached to his business, when he heard a loud noise.
