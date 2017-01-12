OSF-offered diet plan is honored for proven results
The Health Management Resources program has been named a Best Weight-Loss Diet in U.S. News & World Report's Best Diets of 2017 Rankings. This is the third year in a row HMR has been included in the annual rankings list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jan 9
|Bobby
|215
|Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
|Jan 6
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Jan 5
|David B
|72
|Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets
|Jan 5
|Woopwoop
|1
|Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck
|Jan 2
|concerned
|1
|BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG panorama per H.W.Knight, P... (Jul '13)
|Dec 29
|Gene Meier
|2
|Campaign Signs at Polling Place, a Church???
|Dec 21
|YYY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC