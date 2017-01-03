One man killed, suspect injured in EP...

One man killed, suspect injured in EP shooting

Police on Friday were investigating a shooting incident Thursday night in East Peoria which left one man dead and the alleged shooter seriously injured. Police found the two men shortly after 6:30 p.m. inside a home at 809 Springfield Road.

