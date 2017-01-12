Man receives 15 years for Rock Island...

Man receives 15 years for Rock Island shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

Police say that on January 15, 2012 at 12:05 am, officers were dispatched to the area 11th Street and 5th Avenue on reports of shots fired and a car accident. Police found Howard in a vehicle that had struck a pole in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 10 hr Tony 217
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Jan 6 The Anti-Flower C... 1
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Jan 5 David B 72
Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets Jan 5 Woopwoop 1
Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck Jan 2 concerned 1
BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG panorama per H.W.Knight, P... (Jul '13) Dec 29 Gene Meier 2
Campaign Signs at Polling Place, a Church??? Dec 21 YYY 4
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,001,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC