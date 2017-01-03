Killer allegedly attacked victim's stepson
The alleged killer of an East Peoria man last week had reportedly been fired from the business where the victim's stepson worked, police said Tuesday. Kenneth Ohler, 47, remained hospitalized and unable to tell detectives why he allegedly shot Michael Dixon, 60, before turning his handgun on himself in Dixon's home last Thursday night.
