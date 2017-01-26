Indiana prison medical chief works fo...

Indiana prison medical chief works for private Illinois firm

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: Daily Herald

The chief medical officer for Indiana's prison system held an overlapping position with a for-profit Illinois company that provides health care to correctional facilities in more than a dozen states. The South Bend Tribune reports Dr. Michael Mitcheff worked for Peoria, Illinois-based Advanced Correctional Healthcare while also overseeing Indiana's prison health care contract with a competing company in his $234,000 state job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Tue Rudy 219
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Jan 18 Duveslone 73
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Jan 6 The Anti-Flower C... 1
Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets Jan 5 Woopwoop 1
Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck Jan 2 concerned 1
BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG panorama per H.W.Knight, P... (Jul '13) Dec 29 Gene Meier 2
Campaign Signs at Polling Place, a Church??? Dec '16 YYY 4
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,558 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC