In the Classroom - Bradley University

The following local students made the dean's list for the fall semester at Bradley University in Peoria: Rachel Miller, Grand Ridge; Timothy Acker abd Kenneth Armstrong, Marseilles; and Balie Grady, Jacob Martini, Max Palmer and Kiernan Robinson, Ottawa.

