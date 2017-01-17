IMPACT Strategies completes Peoria re...

IMPACT Strategies completes Peoria retail center with flagship Schnucks store

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: RiverBender.com

Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies today announced it has finalized construction of the Knoxville Crossing Retail Center in Peoria, Illinois. The center is anchored by a 70,000-square-foot Schnucks store featuring a new flagship format that includes an in-store dining option and newly updated exterior and interior designs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Wed Duveslone 73
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Jan 17 Tony 217
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Jan 6 The Anti-Flower C... 1
Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets Jan 5 Woopwoop 1
Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck Jan 2 concerned 1
BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG panorama per H.W.Knight, P... (Jul '13) Dec 29 Gene Meier 2
Campaign Signs at Polling Place, a Church??? Dec 21 YYY 4
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,066,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC