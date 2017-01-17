IMPACT Strategies completes Peoria retail center with flagship Schnucks store
Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies today announced it has finalized construction of the Knoxville Crossing Retail Center in Peoria, Illinois. The center is anchored by a 70,000-square-foot Schnucks store featuring a new flagship format that includes an in-store dining option and newly updated exterior and interior designs.
