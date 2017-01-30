IL: Doug Roelfs Named CityLink's New ...

IL: Doug Roelfs Named CityLink's New General Manager

Doug Roelfs will be general manager effective Wednesday, CityLink said in a news release. He has served as assistant general manager of operations for CityLink since last November.

