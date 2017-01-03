Here's What You Need To Know About The Coming Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding
Signage is displayed outside a Planned Parenthood office in Peoria, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. - See this story on www.npr.org House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Thursday that Republicans will - once again - vote to cut off federal tax dollars for Planned Parenthood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
|20 hr
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Thu
|David B
|73
|Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets
|Thu
|Woopwoop
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jan 5
|Jimmy Freeze
|214
|Trisha Gorrell
|Jan 2
|Carma
|1
|Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck
|Jan 2
|concerned
|1
|BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG panorama per H.W.Knight, P... (Jul '13)
|Dec 29
|Gene Meier
|2
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC