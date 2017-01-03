Here's What You Need To Know About Th...

Here's What You Need To Know About The Coming Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Signage is displayed outside a Planned Parenthood office in Peoria, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. - See this story on www.npr.org House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Thursday that Republicans will - once again - vote to cut off federal tax dollars for Planned Parenthood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping 20 hr The Anti-Flower C... 1
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Thu David B 73
Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets Thu Woopwoop 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Jan 5 Jimmy Freeze 214
Trisha Gorrell Jan 2 Carma 1
Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck Jan 2 concerned 1
BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG panorama per H.W.Knight, P... (Jul '13) Dec 29 Gene Meier 2
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,212 • Total comments across all topics: 277,696,474

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC