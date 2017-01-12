Health care must ditch its attachment to outdated software
The swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20 will kick off a shared New Year's resolution for many industry lobbies: gain access to the new administration and influence it. The health care technology lobby, for one, will begin bending the new president's ear on subsidies and federal mandates to prop up their businesses.
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jan 9
|Bobby
|215
|Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
|Jan 6
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Jan 5
|David B
|73
|Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets
|Jan 5
|Woopwoop
|1
|Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck
|Jan 2
|concerned
|1
|BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG panorama per H.W.Knight, P... (Jul '13)
|Dec 29
|Gene Meier
|2
|Campaign Signs at Polling Place, a Church???
|Dec 21
|YYY
|4
