Guests told Pere Marquette to lose Marriott name Jan. 23
Visitors planning to stay at the Marriott Pere Marquette in Downtown Peoria are being told that, after Jan. 23, the hotel will no longer carry the Marriott name. "The hotel will no longer be associated with Marriott, but will continue annual operations as the Pere Marquette and your reservations will be honored," a Jan. 3 letter from the Marriott Corp. informed a guest coming from Chicagoland.
