Gregory Manzano
ROCK FALLS – Gregory Manzano, 45, of Rock Falls, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born April 10, 1971, in Sterling, the son of Jubencio and Sylvia P. Manzano.
Read more at The Daily Gazette.
