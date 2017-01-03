Flu activity prompts area hospitals t...

Flu activity prompts area hospitals to limit visitors

Thursday Jan 5

Proctor, Pekin Hospital, and Hopedale Medical Complex are asking the public to voluntarily limit hospital visits. This is a precautionary measure to protect patients, visitors, and staff from spreading the flu and other upper respiratory illnesses.

