First-known combat death since Trump ...

First-known combat death since Trump sworn in identified

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KFBB

The Defense Department says the U.S. Navy sailor killed during a raid on al-Qaida base in Yemen was from Peoria, Illinois. Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens died Jan. 28 in the Arabian Peninsula of Yemen, of wounds sustained during the raid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06) Jan 28 kenconk 7
Local Celeb. Jim Conover made a movie near Pekin (Jan '09) Jan 28 kenconk 33
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Jan 24 Rudy 219
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Jan 18 Duveslone 73
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Jan 6 The Anti-Flower C... 1
Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets Jan 5 Woopwoop 1
Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck Jan 2 concerned 1
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,436,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC