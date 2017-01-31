First-known combat death since Trump sworn in identified
The Defense Department says the U.S. Navy sailor killed during a raid on al-Qaida base in Yemen was from Peoria, Illinois. Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens died Jan. 28 in the Arabian Peninsula of Yemen, of wounds sustained during the raid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|kenconk
|7
|Local Celeb. Jim Conover made a movie near Pekin (Jan '09)
|Jan 28
|kenconk
|33
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jan 24
|Rudy
|219
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Jan 18
|Duveslone
|73
|Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
|Jan 6
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
|Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets
|Jan 5
|Woopwoop
|1
|Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck
|Jan 2
|concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC