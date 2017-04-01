Felon Claims Self Defense in Deadly Peoria Home Shooting

The Peoria Journal Star reports 01-04-2017 in Peoria, Illinois, the first homicide of the year appears to have started from an argument and could wind up being a case of self-defense. Assistant State's Attorney Dave Kenny told Chief Peoria County Judge Paul Gilfillan on Wednesday that his office wasn't " comfortable " charging a 29 year old, on Sheridan Road, with murder in connection with Monday night's shooting death of a 37 year old outside his home.

