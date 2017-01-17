Federal judge Sue Myerscough recuses herself from Schock trial
PEORIA - The federal judge presiding over the Aaron Schock corruption case has recused herself from the proceedings after the Peoria Republican's attorneys claimed she could be perceived as biased against their client. U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough denied the allegations, which were delivered to her in a Jan. 12 letter from George J. Terwilliger, one of Schock's attorneys.
