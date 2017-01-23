EXCHANGE: Jazz performers combine mus...

EXCHANGE: Jazz performers combine music, spirituality

Friday Jan 20 Read more: SFGate

In this Jan. 8, 2017 photo, Andy Crawford, left, and Jamika Russell perform during a Jazz Vespers service is held Sunday at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Peoria. The service, at 4 p.m. on Sundays, consists of a "small combo in jazz standards and original compositions" and is led by David Hoffman, who was the trumpet/flugelhorn soloist and composer/arranger with the Ray Charles Orchestra for 15 years.

