Ecologist proposes 'recycling' Asian carp into soil
A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers aquatic ecologist who is exploring a sand removal program for the Kankakee River envisions coordinating it with the campaign to control invasive Asian carp in the Illinois River and to prevent them from getting into the Great Lakes. Chuck Theiling, who works on ecosystems restoration and management with the Corps' Rock Island District, has worked to establish a system at the mouth of the Mackinaw River at Pekin.
