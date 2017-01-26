Dozens protest in Peoria against Trum...

Dozens protest in Peoria against Trump immigration order

Dozens of protesters gathered outside of Peoria's federal courthouse Sunday afternoon to take a stand against Trump immigration order. The executive order was signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, and since then thousand of people have been protesting against it across the country.  Encouraged by car horns and hand waves from drivers who were passing by, the protesters fought the low temperature to make sure the community knows where they stand at.

