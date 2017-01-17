Consumer group petitions ICC for Illinois American Water rate decrease
An Illinois American Water rate hike that took effect in Peoria at the beginning of the year may face a challenge before the Illinois Commerce Commission. The Citizens Utility Board, a not-for-profit organization created by statute to represent the interests of residential utility customers in Illinois, has petitioned the ICC for a rehearing on rates approved in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|11 hr
|Duveslone
|73
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Tony
|217
|Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
|Jan 6
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
|Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets
|Jan 5
|Woopwoop
|1
|Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck
|Jan 2
|concerned
|1
|BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG panorama per H.W.Knight, P... (Jul '13)
|Dec 29
|Gene Meier
|2
|Campaign Signs at Polling Place, a Church???
|Dec 21
|YYY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC