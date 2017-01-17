Consumer group petitions ICC for Illi...

Consumer group petitions ICC for Illinois American Water rate decrease

Friday Jan 13 Read more: PeoriaTimes-Observer

An Illinois American Water rate hike that took effect in Peoria at the beginning of the year may face a challenge before the Illinois Commerce Commission. The Citizens Utility Board, a not-for-profit organization created by statute to represent the interests of residential utility customers in Illinois, has petitioned the ICC for a rehearing on rates approved in December.

