Caterpillar forecasts fall short as d...

Caterpillar forecasts fall short as demand slump persists

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Caterpillar forecast 2017 revenue and earnings that trailed analysts' estimates as signs of a recovery in mining and energy have yet to translate into a rebound in demand for the company's signature yellow machines. Revenue will be in a range of $36 billion to $39 billion, with a midpoint of $37.5 billion, the Peoria, Illinois-based company said in a statement Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Jan 24 Rudy 219
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Jan 18 Duveslone 73
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Jan 6 The Anti-Flower C... 1
Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets Jan 5 Woopwoop 1
Richard Wayne "Rick" Peck Jan 2 concerned 1
BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG panorama per H.W.Knight, P... (Jul '13) Dec 29 Gene Meier 2
Campaign Signs at Polling Place, a Church??? Dec '16 YYY 4
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Peoria County was issued at January 26 at 9:56AM CST

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,099 • Total comments across all topics: 278,281,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC