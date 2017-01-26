Caterpillar forecasts fall short as demand slump persists

Caterpillar forecast 2017 revenue and earnings that trailed analysts' estimates as signs of a recovery in mining and energy have yet to translate into a rebound in demand for the company's signature yellow machines. Revenue will be in a range of $36 billion to $39 billion, with a midpoint of $37.5 billion, the Peoria, Illinois-based company said in a statement Thursday.

